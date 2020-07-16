First Alert Forecast: sizzling sun, low storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in. Staying cool? Tough to do! Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has hit 90 degrees or higher for six straight days. And Thursday will likely make seven! This, of course, is typical for mid-July: the average high for the Port City is 90 these days. For a little perspective: the record high for July 16 is 98, set in 1983.
Through the weekend, expect a relatively unshowy pop-up storm chance of 20-30%, a sweaty heat index range of 94-102 and a low to moderate rip current risk. The risk for showers and storm will gradually increase moving into next week with odds near 40%. Outside of a pop-up storm, hot sunshine will continue to beat down. Thankfully quiet Atlantic tropical storm scene.
Thankfully right now the Atlantic tropical storm scene is quiet.
