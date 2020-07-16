First Alert Forecast: 90-degree streak to hit a week... and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in. Staying cool? Tough to do! Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has hit 90 degrees or higher for six straight days. And Thursday will likely make seven! This, of course, is typical for mid-July: the average high for the Port City is 90 these days. For a little perspective: the record high for July 16 is 98, set in 1983.