First Alert Forecast: 90-degree streak to hit a week... and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in. Staying cool? Tough to do! Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - has hit 90 degrees or higher for six straight days. And Thursday will likely make seven! This, of course, is typical for mid-July: the average high for the Port City is 90 these days. For a little perspective: the record high for July 16 is 98, set in 1983.
Rounding-out your Thursday forecast: a relatively unshowy pop-up storm chance of 20%, a sweaty heat index range of 94-102, a low to moderate rip current risk, and a thankfully quiet Atlantic tropical storm scene.
Check out the remainder of your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
