Columbus County sheriff’s deputies save choking infant

On Tuesday, July 14, a one-month old baby girl was choking inside a car and became unresponsive. Family members of the child spotted the two officers who were patrolling the area. The family jumped out of the car and asked for help. Deputy Maurice Devalle and Sgt. Darris Floyd immediately began administering back blows to clear the infant’s airway. The infant began breathing on her own and was taken to the hospital for observation.