A closer look at Surf City’s new $550,000 park property, and plans for the future

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced the purchase of 60 acres for a new park on the mainland side of the town on Wednesday but plans to improve the town’s recreation needs have been in the works for years.
The 60 acres of land was purchased from the Batts Family Corporation for $550,000, according to Chad Merritt, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director for Surf City. In the announcement, the town explained that staff was searching for new ways to pay for the park through grants and other funding, and according to Merritt, the town has already secured some money for the project.
“The property was purchased for $550,000. We currently have secured $75,000 in grant funding, we have applied for $1,000,000 in grant funding and awaiting word, and we have another $20,000 we will be applying for in August. The total possible grant funding to offset this project is $1,095,000 at this time. We always search for more funding opportunities and will continue to do so,” he said.
The announcement for the purchase might have been a surprise to some, but according to Merritt since 2017 the town has been working to update the Open Space Master Plan.
“When I arrived, I started working with UNCW to update the Open Space Master Plan, and that took 18 months once the process started. The final plan was approved by Town Council in June of 2019. At that point, we started to discuss the direction to move in with our Parks Recreation Advisory Committee, based on the data that was in the approved Master Plan. The plan identified Land Acquisition as the number one recommendation and need, but in order to acquire land it is best to have a plan for that land if you are going to be applying for grant funding,” he said.
“We then started developing a “Phase one” site plan concept and started looking for land. The best option was land centrally on the mainland, and close to an existing facility. We begin talking with the family that owned this land, we got it appraised, and we allowed the negotiations to finalize. Once all the documents were put together and signed, that brought us to where we are today.”
When it came to planning out the first phase, Merritt said they chose to start with items that require little maintenance.
“As far as the Phase 1 site plan, a skatepark and inclusive playground was a good start as those do not require budgeted expense lines to maintain. We have a lot of surfers in this area and they enjoy skateboarding, but we do not have a place for them to skateboard. The combination of that being a need identified in the Open Space Master Plan and the need for a place for them to skate, the Recreation Advisory Committee and our department felt the skatepark was the best option to start with,” Merritt said.
It wasn’t just town staff and UNCW giving input for the future of recreation in the town, public meetings were held as well to get resident input.
“We held two public meetings in February and had great attendance, and over 90% of those in attendance supported the skatepark being incorporated into Phase one. The Open Space Master Plan also identifies the need for facilities and programs for people with disabilities, and due to us getting a private grant for an inclusive playground, we felt this would be another good addition for Phase one. The Phase one site plan will only be approximately 3--4 acres of this 60.28 acres of land. Acquiring this 60.28 acres has put us in a position to meet the future recreational needs of our community for many years to come. That is what we strive to do in our profession. We want to do everything we can to improve our community,” Merritt said.
While acquiring the land was an important step, there are still plenty of other components that need to ‘fall into place’ to make happen, he concluded.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.