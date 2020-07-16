A closer look at Surf City’s new $550,000 park property, and plans for the future

“We held two public meetings in February and had great attendance, and over 90% of those in attendance supported the skatepark being incorporated into Phase one. The Open Space Master Plan also identifies the need for facilities and programs for people with disabilities, and due to us getting a private grant for an inclusive playground, we felt this would be another good addition for Phase one. The Phase one site plan will only be approximately 3--4 acres of this 60.28 acres of land. Acquiring this 60.28 acres has put us in a position to meet the future recreational needs of our community for many years to come. That is what we strive to do in our profession. We want to do everything we can to improve our community,” Merritt said.