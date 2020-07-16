CFCC to host drive-in graduation ceremony at its North Campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host a drive-in graduation ceremony for Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 graduates at its North Campus on Friday, August 7 at 9 a.m.
Graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage to receive their credentials and their guests will be able to watch from their vehicles.
“Although this will be an untraditional ceremony, we are excited to celebrate with our graduates,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “Many of these students were enrolled through Hurricane Florence and the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so proud of what they’ve accomplished, despite the many challenges they have faced.”
Graduates and their guests will be limited to one vehicle total and graduates must be present in the vehicle in order to be admitted to the ceremony.
CFCC’s North Campus is located at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.
The ceremony will be live-streamed for families and friends to view. Visit cfcc.edu/graduation for more information and the latest updates.
