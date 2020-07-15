Surf City acquires 60 acres for new park on mainland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City is one step closer to implementing plans for the future Mainland Park Project after purchasing approximately 60 acres of land.
“The vacant land sits next to the existing Surf City Community Center and Athletic Complex, located at 201 Community Center Drive. This property will be the site for future recreational facilities, which includes a skatepark, trails, sand volleyball courts, 100% inclusive playground, the relocation of the disc golf course, and more,” according to a press release from the town.
The land was purchased from the Batts Family Corporation, which was created by Earl Batts and his wife Inez in the ’70s.
“We’re very pleased to be able to work with the Batts Family on securing this land. It was important that their legacy continues, and Surf City will be proud to help them do that by making sure this land is used for parks and recreation for years to come. As Surf City continues to grow, we’ll be able to expand our recreation opportunities for our current and future citizens.” Mayor Doug Medlin said.
The town did not include how much the land would cost taxpayers, but according to the release, the town has already applied for grants to offset the price.
“The Town has applied for grant funding to offset the cost of land purchase and future park development from multiple agencies, including the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund as well as the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The addition of this property will almost triple the park land at the Community Center and Athletic Complex site. In June of 2019, the Town Council approved a Parks and Recreation Open Space Master Plan which provides guidance for future recreation needs of the community,” according to the release.
WECT reached out to the town for a comment on the total cost of the property and is awaiting a response.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.