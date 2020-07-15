“Racial Justice and the ’Rona”: YWCA to host panel discussion with youth leaders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host a youth panel discussion on racial justice and the coronavirus Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m.
Youth panelists will discuss the impact of COVID-19 as well as the current events and issues related to racial justice.
“I believe that it is important for our youth to be engaged in healthy conversations around our current events, racial justice, inequalities and disparities with the hope that they will be the change makers for better communities for us all,” says Evelyn Adger, President of YWCA Lower Cape Fear. “The youth are our future.”
This is an online event. The discussion can be seen during a Facebook live on the YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s Facebook page but reservations are required to participate.
There are spaces still available. To reserve a spot, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.