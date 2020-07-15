Police: 49-year-old woman drowns in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman visiting from out-of-state drowned Tuesday in Atlantic Beach, according to police.
Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to the 31st Avenue beach access for a drowning. When they arrived, they found lifeguards performing CPR on the 49-year-old woman.
Police said she was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where she died.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the woman as Courtney Dorcey from Maryland.
Witnesses told officers that Dorcey was in waist-deep water when her family lost sight of her.
“The Town of Atlantic Beach mourns with the family during this tragic loss,” the Atlantic Beach Police Department said.
Police are investigating the drowning per department policy.
North Myrtle Beach’s Lifeguard Service, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Beach Patrol, Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department also responded to the scene and provided assistance.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.