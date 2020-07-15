New Hanover County Schools interim superintendent to discuss school reopening plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the future of the upcoming school year.
The press conference will kick off at 10 a.m. and is taking place outside the NHCS Central Office Building.
You can watch the live event when it begins.
“The media is invited to attend as Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns answers questions and provides an update regarding the 2020-2021 school year reopening plans. All of those in attendance will be required to practice social distancing and will need to have masks on at all times,” according to the school system.
