High-speed chase ends with the death of Cumberland County man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A high-speed chase in Bladen County on Tuesday night ended with the death of a 38-year-old Cumberland County man.
“Around midnight, Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car traveling approximately 75 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Business 701 in Clarkton. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and activated their blue lights and sirens. In doing so, the vehicle fled from the deputies at a high rate of speed,” according to a statement from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase reached high speeds and eventually, the driver of the vehicle lost control of his car.
“The vehicle traveled Highway 701 to Mercer Mill Road to Lisbon Road reaching 100 mph at times. Around the 700 block of Lisbon Road, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and struck a tree off the left side of Lisbon Road. The vehicle flipped several times and the suspect was ejected from the vehicle. Jones cut the headlights on the car off just before his impact with a tree off the left side of Lisbon Road. The suspect was pronounced dead by EMS. The suspect was identified as, Eric Jason Jones, of Fayetteville.
Jones had four arrest warrants taken out on him for failure to appear, two out of Cumberland County and two out of Bladen County. After the wreck, police located a stolen pistol as well as amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.