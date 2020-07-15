High-speed chase ends with the death of Cumberland County man

“The vehicle traveled Highway 701 to Mercer Mill Road to Lisbon Road reaching 100 mph at times. Around the 700 block of Lisbon Road, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and struck a tree off the left side of Lisbon Road. The vehicle flipped several times and the suspect was ejected from the vehicle. Jones cut the headlights on the car off just before his impact with a tree off the left side of Lisbon Road. The suspect was pronounced dead by EMS. The suspect was identified as, Eric Jason Jones, of Fayetteville.