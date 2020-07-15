First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season is 25% over... What’s ahead?

Wednesday, July 15 marks the end of the first quarter of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. So far, the basin has turned out storms at a record pace but all of them, thankfully, have been weak. Given a setup of fiery water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and a cooling trend in the equatorial Pacific, many more Atlantic storms are probable in the traditionally impactful second and third quarters of the season. Hopefully, strong continental high pressure ridges - like the one baking much of the U.S. this week - will be in-place to deflect any hurricanes from the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas. But as always, each storm and all of its auxiliary factors will need to be monitored closely on a case-by-case basis. And mercifully, the Atlantic Basin is quiet on this day!