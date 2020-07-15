First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Season is 25% over... What’s ahead?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast through this weekend continues to be seasonably hot across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon temperatures regularly swelling through the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few mainland locations may even occasionally ping the middle 90s. And all spots will be vulnerable for heat index values to peak in the stressful upper 90s and lower 100s. Sunshine will be the rule; low-end odds for pop-up storms mean rain will be an infrequent and irregular visitor to your garden.
Wednesday, July 15 marks the end of the first quarter of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. So far, the basin has turned out storms at a record pace but all of them, thankfully, have been weak. Given a setup of fiery water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and a cooling trend in the equatorial Pacific, many more Atlantic storms are probable in the traditionally impactful second and third quarters of the season. Hopefully, strong continental high pressure ridges - like the one baking much of the U.S. this week - will be in-place to deflect any hurricanes from the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas. But as always, each storm and all of its auxiliary factors will need to be monitored closely on a case-by-case basis. And mercifully, the Atlantic Basin is quiet on this day!
