Brunswick County Schools asks parents who want remote-only learning for their children to apply

BRUNSWICK COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is asking parents or guardians who want 100 percent remote learning for their children for the upcoming school year to fill out an application as part of an information-gathering process.
The district said the deadline to apply is 8 a.m. July 22 and a commitment of one semester is necessary.
On Tuesday, the school district released the results of a prior survey that asked parents and guardians their preference on how the district would handle in-person and remote instruction for the next school year.
Respondents preferred a plan where Brunswick County students would alternate which days of the week they would have face-to-face instruction, according to the survey. More than 5,000 people responded to the survey on “Plan B” options for the upcoming school year.
Governor Roy Cooper also announced on Tuesday that public schools will reopen next month for both in-person and remote instruction.
