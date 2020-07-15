Brunswick County parents asked to make decision on schooling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents of school-age children in Brunswick County have a tough decision to make, and little time for consideration.
On Wednesday, Brunswick County Schools (BCS) asked parents to decide by July 22 if they want to have their child taught in the classroom or learn remotely from home.
BCS needs that information before reopening the classrooms next month.
“You have to know exactly how many students are going to be taking part so we can figure out how many staff members need to be focusing on the remote learning side of it,” said Daniel Seamans, Public Information Officer for Brunswick County Schools. “We also need to know how many will be focused on the in-class and whatever Plan B is, how they will have kids in the classrooms.”
With the first day of school set for August 17th that doesn’t leave much time to get school buildings and classrooms ready.
It also doesn’t give parents much time to make that important decision if they want their child to learn remotely.
“I think being given a week is upsetting a lot of parents because I think there are a lot of questions that aren’t answered,” said parent, Amy Shandes. “We don’t know what Plan B looks like yet. Are they going to go two days a week; are they going to go every other week? I think we’re going to do 100% online, to begin with.”
Once parents make their selection, whether in-person or remote learning, they must commit for one semester which is nine weeks.
“There are so many things that are impacted by not knowing how many students are going to be inside the classrooms,” said Seamans. “Transportation is a huge side of it...nutrition, and all these things. As of right now, they’re going to be held to be making that decision because that’s what they indicate on the form.”
