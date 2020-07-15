‘Anybody would have done it’: Horry County deputy rescues woman from rip current

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County deputy was in the right place at the right time when it came to saving a woman caught up in a rip current.
Deputy Derek Jones was filling out paperwork around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the 82nd Avenue beach access in Myrtle Beach, when a beachgoer came up to him.
The person was in a panic and told him that a couple was caught in a rip current and needed help.
Jones immediately drove onto the beach, took off his gear and went into the ocean.
The bystander who alerted Jones to the couple also went into the ocean and both men saved the people in distress.
Once Jones and the bystander got the couple on the beach, Myrtle Beach emergency crews were there to help them.
“Anybody would have done it,” said Jones.
This isn’t the first time that Jones has come to the rescue. Jones and another deputy saved a person’s life who was caught choking at a restaurant.
He also received the Employee of the Quarter award in 2018.
Jones has been with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office since 2015.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.