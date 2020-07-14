Wilmington police search for suspect wanted on child sex crime charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a child sex crime charge.
According to a Facebook post by the department, Gjamale Demonte Kaver, 35, is wanted on a charge of indecent liberties with a child.
Police say Kaver is likely living out of his vehicle — a light blue or silver in color 2012 Ford Fusion with Michigan tags DQT3756.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.