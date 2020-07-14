Wild horse dies after choking on apple in North Carolina: ‘Danny was just a baby’

COROLLA, N.C. (WBTV) - A wild colt died after choking on an apple along the North Carolina coast last week.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the young horse, named Danny, was fed an apple by “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses” and “no regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses.”
The colt likely choked on the apple for days and caused further damage by trying to loosen the obstruction, according to the organization.
“Friday evening we lost Danny, a yearling colt, in a horrific, devastating, completely preventable way,” Corolla Wild Horses said. “When we say that apples and carrots KILL wild horses, we are not kidding. We are not being overly dramatic. We are not using scare tactics. Apples and carrots KILL wild horses.”
The organization says Danny most likely had an obstructed esophagus for days before someone noticed the horse was in distress and called authorities. Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they got into contact with a vet after learning of Danny’s condition and administered a sedative to try to relax the colt to help pass the apple. But the apple had lodged in the horse’s throat for too long and caused an infection, and likely a rupture to his esophagus, the organization said.
Officials think Danny suffered head trauma from thrashing around trying to loosen the obstruction, and may have also suffered lung bleeding.
“Danny was just a baby. Even in the few short hours he was in our care, he had started to look to us for comfort and support,” the horse fund group posted on Facebook. “All of this could have been prevented. Danny didn’t deserve to die this way. The herd doesn’t deserve to lose a young horse like this.”
The group is asking for visitors to please stop feeding, touching and interacting with the horses.
