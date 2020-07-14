UNCW Chief Diversity Officer steps down, another faculty member to take over

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After five years of serving as the Chief Diversity Officer for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) Dr. Kent Guion is stepping down and joining the faculty of College of Health and Human Services.
The university has recently faced a number of race-related concerns in the past few months, including the employment of controversial professor Mike Adams, who has agreed to retire in August for a more than $500,000 payout, and Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli’s statement to a request by Black Lives Matter organizers on campus.
“Under Dr. Guion’s leadership, UNCW’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion (OIDI) has expanded its programming and resources, including increasing the square footage for two of its identity centers; developed successful mentoring programs for college and high school students; generated strong philanthropic support for diversity scholarships and programming; and strengthened its campus and community collaborations through initiatives like the Cape Fear Region Minority Enterprise Development Week and the DNA Discussion Project,” according to a press release from the university.
Another faculty member,Dr. Donyell Roseboro, will take the place of Guion and serve as interim Chief Diversity Officer.
“Dr. Donyell Roseboro, a professor in the Watson College of Education, has agreed to fill this essential role as Interim CDO, beginning July 20,” according to UNCW. “Dr. Roseboro, a professor in the Department of Instructional Technology, Foundations and Secondary Education, will bring a wealth of campus and community experience with her as Interim Chief Diversity Officer.”
“UNCW is at a critical juncture in the growth of its programs and services to address diversity, inclusion and equity. Under Dr. Roseboro’s leadership, I’m confident that OIDI will help the university take an even more in-depth and determined approach with the programs we are developing and will soon announce to address concerns about systemic racism expressed by students, faculty, staff and alumni. Please join me in congratulating Dr. Roseboro on this new role. I look forward to working closely with her as our campus community charts a new course for renewal and change,” Sartarelli said in the statement.
