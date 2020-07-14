UNCW Chief Diversity Officer steps down, another faculty member to take over

“UNCW is at a critical juncture in the growth of its programs and services to address diversity, inclusion and equity. Under Dr. Roseboro’s leadership, I’m confident that OIDI will help the university take an even more in-depth and determined approach with the programs we are developing and will soon announce to address concerns about systemic racism expressed by students, faculty, staff and alumni. Please join me in congratulating Dr. Roseboro on this new role. I look forward to working closely with her as our campus community charts a new course for renewal and change,” Sartarelli said in the statement.