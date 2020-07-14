Sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases seen at Tabor Correctional Institution

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After confirming its first case of COVID-19 on July 7; one week later, Tabor Correctional Institution now has 25 positive cases.
On June 18, Governor Cooper announced that all North Carolina inmates—more than 31,000 in total—would be tested by August.
The testing is expected to take at least 60 days to complete at a projected cost of more than $3.3 million.
To date, 8,793 tests have been performed in North Carolina’s prisons; 1052 inmates across the state tested positive.
Of the 334 inmates tested at New Hanover Correctional Center, no positive tests have been recorded so far.
