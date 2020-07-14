Rezoning request for townhome project rejected

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted down a rezoning request that would have allowed a couple dozen new townhomes to a neighborhood near an elementary school.
In a 3-2 vote, commissioners rejected the the rezoning request from Middle Sound LLC, which would have created a 6 building project beside Ogden Elementary School in the Middle Sound Loop area of the county. People who lived near the proposed project protested the idea over the weekend in an effort to make their voice heard. Neighbors said they were concerned about traffic, environmental damage and safety of nearby students.
“Really huge win for Middle Sound, and specifically for you know, my son and I, and my other son Grayson who isn’t here,” Barbie Rogers said. “We are right up against this development. We would have a lot of issues with that. It would not be good. We’ve already had storm water problems already with nothing on that land. And it just means so much to bring our community together, and actually like the little guy gets heard.”
The board of commissioners vote to reject the rezoning request opposed an earlier approval from the county’s planning commission.
