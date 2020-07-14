Plans for ‘The Healing Place’ treatment center submitted to City of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans are moving forward with the development of a new treatment center that has been the topic of much debate in Wilmington (and even a lawsuit) -- The Healing Place.
The developer has submitted initial building plans to the City of Wilmington’s Technical Review Committee for the 200-bed facility which will be located on Medical Center Drive. The facility will consist of five, one-story buildings on nearly nine acres including a detox center, a men’s and women’s residential facility, a dining facility, and an administrative/educational building.
The project has been in the works for several years and was even the cause of a lawsuit filed against the City for approving the treatment center. Two neighboring businesses, Delaney at MCD, LLC and Lower Cape Fear Hospice, previously filed a writ of certiorari asking a judge to review the city’s decision to approve the special use permit for The Healing Place. That lawsuit was dropped in May of 2019.
Earlier this year Trillium Health Resources, in a surprise move, opted to go with a Kentucky-based firm to manage the facility as opposed to locally-based Coastal Horizons despite previous ‘commitments’ to the latter.
There is no start date for construction to begin on the treatment center listed on the plans which were submitted on July 6.
