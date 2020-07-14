Novant CEO ‘excited’, looking forward to next steps after county commission moves forward with deal for NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the New Hanover County Commission voted 4-1 in favor of a deal with Novant Health, the leadership of the Winston-Salem based healthcare system said he and his team are looking forward to negotiations getting underway in earnest.
“My goal would be is, let’s do that quickly. Let’s get those definitive agreements so we can really get into the community and talk to the community about what’s going on and what we plan on doing,” Novant President and CEO Carl Armato said in an interview Tuesday.
The deal must officially close by Oct. 31, though the county is aiming to have everything in place and ready for a final vote by Oct. 19.
Novant’s offer includes a purchase price of nearly $2 billion, and promised investments of around $3 billion.
The letter of intent approved Monday night also stipulates that Novant will commit to maintaining staff levels and physician relationships for at least the next 2-3 years, though Armato said he believes the “partnership” and Novant’s commitment to increasing service availability will lead to more jobs, not fewer.
“My commitment is to grow jobs. My commitment is to make these investments,” he said. “We’re going to need more people, we’re going to need more, you know, more jobs and the economic impact of that.”
