New Hanover Board of Elections sets early voting dates, times and locations for 2020 General Elections

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will have six locations where they can vote early ahead of the November 2020 General Election. The county’s Board of Elections finalized a One-stop Voting Plan Tuesday night.
The board set these locations as One-Stop Voting sites:
New Hanover County Government Center: 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 34, Wilmington
Northeast Library: 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
Senior Resource Center: 2222 South College Road, Wilmington
Wilma W. Daniels Art Gallery: Cape Fear Community College, 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington
McKeithan Center: CFCC North Campus, 4500 Blue Clay Rd, Castle Hayne
Carolina Beach Community Center: 300 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach
Members of the Board of Elections also approved dates and times for the One-Stop, Early Voting at those sites. The voting period will run from Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 31. The sites will be open on the following dates and times:
Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 17 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 18 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 24 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 25 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 31 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in person prior to Election Day at any One-Stop location, or they can vote at their specific precinct on Election Day. Residents may also register to vote during the One-Stop early voting period at any of the six locations. Curbside voting will be available at all One-Stop sites for anyone needing assistance because of their “age, physical disability, and physical barriers encountered at the voting place”.
For more information on the three voting options in New Hanover County click here.
