NCHSAA still discussing options for resuming sports following Cooper announcement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said it’s still weighing its options for resuming athletic competition following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that K-12 public schools will reopen with in-person learning next month.
“As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools,” the organization said in a statement issued on Twitter.
The association stated it will continue to develop the best plan for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and the communities that the NCHSAA represents.
“We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols. The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after board discussion and action,” the NCHSAA stated.
