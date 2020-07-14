NCDOT: Bladen County bridge inspection will require lane closure

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT will close one lane on the U.S. 701 South bridge over the Cape Fear River next week so crews can conduct a routine inspection.
The lane reductions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20-22, when crews will perform the biennial inspection.
Because highway traffic is already in a two-way pattern on the two-lane bridge, drivers from each direction will need to take turns crossing the Cape Fear River under flagging operations.
The NCDOT closed the U.S. 701 North bridge last fall for safety reasons after past hurricane flooding moved a bent, or concrete pile, that makes up the substructure. The department shifted the northbound traffic into a single lane on the southbound bridge.
The Federal Highway Administration approved the department’s plan this spring to replace both bridges with a single, four-lane structure. The construction will be phased, meaning two lanes will be open for traffic throughout the project. The construction timeline has not been finalized yet.
