LIVE: Gov. Cooper expected to announce plans for reopening public schools

Desks would be moved, stickers on the floor would be put down to remind students of social distancing guidelines and there would be protocols in place to deliver lunch to classrooms, stagger recess times and change the bell schedules to everyone isn’t walking around at the same time. Staff would monitor arrival and dismissal and discourage groups of students from congregating. Non-essential activities and visitors would be limited. The guidance from the state also encourages virtual events like field trips, family meetings, assemblies and performances.