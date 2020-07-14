LIVE: Gov. Cooper expected to announce plans for reopening public schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an official announcement on the reopening of public schools Tuesday, July 14.
Cooper is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
Earlier this summer, state leaders told school districts to come up with three sets of plans for the upcoming school year: one for schools opening at full capacity, one for half capacity and one scenario where the buildings aren’t open at all.
Plan A is the least restrictive of the three plans and will be utilized if the state’s COVID-19 metrics improve.
Everyone would be going back to school together but students and staff would all be screened each day before they get to class. Everyone except elementary school students would be wearing masks.
Desks would be moved, stickers on the floor would be put down to remind students of social distancing guidelines and there would be protocols in place to deliver lunch to classrooms, stagger recess times and change the bell schedules to everyone isn’t walking around at the same time. Staff would monitor arrival and dismissal and discourage groups of students from congregating. Non-essential activities and visitors would be limited. The guidance from the state also encourages virtual events like field trips, family meetings, assemblies and performances.
This plan would keep lessons in a physical classroom but also give students time to prepare for the chance that they would have to transition to remote learning.
The plan for moderate social distancing could come into play if North Carolina’s health metrics do not improve. Plan B is the most complex of the three plans because each district would have to figure out how to operate their school at half capacity.
Documents from the state detail several scenarios; students could be split by grade level, keeping elementary students in school buildings but completely moving high school students to remote learning. If this is the case, state leaders theorize elementary and middle school students could even be shifted around to utilize high school campuses if those students are taking classes online.
Other scenarios within Plan B propose splitting schools in two groups. From there they would alternate which days of the week each group would come to school, split each instructional day into half days, or assign different weeks for students to show up to in-person classes.
while Plan B gets students physically in classrooms from time to time, the plan comes with major transportation issues, scheduling transitions as well as digital learning hurdles to overcome.
Under Plan C, schools would be completely closed to staff and students. Experts say this plan would go into play if the state’s COVID-19 metrics take a turn for the worst.
Summer nutrition programs would be up and running to make sure students had meals, but otherwise, learning would be done from home.
If the governor chooses this option, each district’s remote learning plan would have to be completed and turned over to the state by July 20.
While remote learning eliminates the problem of how school leaders would keep kids six feet apart, making sure every student is equipped to attend class online is no small feat. Online learning puts extra burdens on districts with less funding, less equipment and communities that don’t have reliable internet access.
