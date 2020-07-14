First Alert Forecast: heat wave to tighten its grip...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your blazing-hot First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Through the weekend, a strong summer high pressure ridge will drive the pattern. Occasionally, storm-clouds will punch up through the ridge, but sizzling, sunny days and sultry, sweltering nights will be the rule.
Tuesday forecast details include temperatures streaking toward highs in the lower 90s - which is about two degrees above average even for this traditionally hot time of year. And you will certainly need to hydrate for heat index values that will crest in the 96 to 104 range! Also, expect sunny skies to convert to cooling storms in only isolated cases.
One thing not heating up, metaphorically speaking, is the tropics: new storm formation is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through midweek. So take that as a victory as you take in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for whatever town you choose with your WECT Weather App!
