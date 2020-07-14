ECU puts the brakes on all athletics activities

Beginning Wednesday, all athletics activities will be suspended at East Carolina University (ECU) until further notice. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | July 14, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Wednesday July 15, all athletics activities will be suspended at East Carolina University (ECU) until further notice.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today’s decision comes in consultation with our medical staff,” said ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert. “We have performed 452 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff. Twenty-seven positive tests have been confirmed and five of the 27 have recovered,” he added.

All individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have been told to self-isolate and will be monitored daily by ECU athletics medical staff.

All ECU athletic facilities and practice fields will be closed.

