Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest in Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Wilmington over the weekend.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ann Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a victim being shot.
When they arrived, they found a white Chevy Blazer had hit a utility pole. They also found the victim, 44-year-old Michael Carr of Wilmington, lying on the ground near the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators were able to determine that Carr was shot while driving the SUV in the 200 block of Gores Row, near Orange Street, and then crashed into the pole.
Carr was taken to NHRMC and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say there was a large gathering at a vacant lot on Orange Street at the time of the shooting and believe someone may have seen something.
If you have any information, please call 910-765-7822 or use tip708.com for submitting a tip anonymously.
