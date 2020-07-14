Columbus County deputies search for 15-year-old missing since July 10

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since last week.
According to a Facebook post, 15-year-old Jamal Bibbins was reported missing from his Whiteville home on Friday, July 10.
Deputies say his cell phone was tracked to Jamestown, N.C. on Saturday and to a location in Decatur, Ga. on Monday.
He is 5′2″ tall and weighs 101 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 if you have information on his whereabouts.
