Brunswick County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths at congregate living facility

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, one patient and one employee at the Universal Health Care of Brunswick congregate living facility,
“The first individual was a resident at the Universal Health Care of Brunswick congregate living facility who received a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient was considered a person at high risk for severe illness as they were over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions,” according to Brunswick County.
The second individual was in a younger age range but did have pre-existing conditions.
“The second individual was an employee at Universal Health Care of Brunswick who had received a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient was in the 25-49 year age range and also had pre-existing medical conditions,” according to the release.
The congregate living facility Universal Health Care of Brunswick has now had five patients, and one staff member die due to COVID-19.
“This is exceptionally sad news that we have to report today,” Brunswick County Chairman Frank Williams said. “The commissioners and I extend our condolences to the families and colleagues of these individuals. We remain grateful to those who continue to respond to this pandemic and care for those affected by this virus.”
“More information and previous updates concerning the identification of positive cases at Universal Health Care of Brunswick is on the County’s website under News. Health Services will provide another update should it identify additional positive cases at the facility in the future,” according to the county.
Brunswick County also announced an outbreak at Another congregate living facility, Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, where 11 people have tested positive.
This marks the fourth outbreak in a congregate living facility in Brunswick County: Universal Health Care of Brunswick, Arbor Landing at Ocean Isle, Brunswick Health and Rehab Center, and Carolina Dunes Beahvioral Health.
“At this time, all residents at the facility have received a test for the virus and work is underway to ensure all employees receive a test. All residents have access to face coverings to wear when leaving their rooms and all employees have appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to wear while on site, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) guidance for congregate care facilities during the pandemic,” according to Brunswick County.
