Brunswick Co. Schools releases results of survey; Pender Co. Schools asking parents to fill out survey

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Respondents preferred a plan where Brunswick County Schools students would alternate which days they of the week they would have face-to-face instruction, according to a survey by the school system.
More than 5,000 people responded to the survey on “Plan B” options for the upcoming school year.
Here’s how the options fared:
1) 47.2%, or 2,423 responses, favored the A/B Day option where “all students alternate days for face to face instruction with 50% of students face to face Monday-Tuesday (Group A) and 50% of students face to face Thursday-Friday (Group B). Wednesday becomes a remote learning day for all students and a day to deep clean facilities.”
2) 20.9%, or 1,076 responses, favored the A/B Week option where “all students, 50% in Group A and 50% in Group B, alternate weeks for face to face and remote learning. 1 week face to face followed by 1 week remote learning and continued alternating. Deep clean facilities on rotation.”
3) 13.3%, or 685 responses, favored the hybrid learning option 1 where “high school students start with 100% Remote Learning M-F (for a 9 week period). K-8 students start 100% face to face learning with some K-8 students utilizing the high school buildings for a 9 week period. Deep clean facilities on rotation.”
10.8%, or 553 responses, favored the hybrid learning option 2 where “high school students start with 100% remote learning (for a 9 week period). K-8 students start 100% face to face learning with some K-8 students utilizing the high school buildings for a 9 week period.-Monday-Tuesday/Thursday-Friday with Wednesday being a remote learning day for all students and a day to deep clean buildings.”
4) 7.8%, or 401 responses, said they were exploring other education options and that their child will not be attending BCS for the 2020-2021 school year.
Pender County Schools is asking for parents of its students to fill out a survey as it makes plans for the upcoming school year.
“The Restarting Together Community Survey will shape school in August,” PCS said in a tweet.
The survey can be found here.
