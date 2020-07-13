Thalian Hall and City Hall to get much-needed fix for leaky roof

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Repairs will begin on the metal roof over City Hall and Thalian Hall Wednesday July 15 to help prevent water intrusion.
The condition of the roof, which had been prone to leaks for some time, deteriorated during Hurricane Florence, making it eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The project involves treating the roof with a protective coating and it will take 6-8 weeks.
During this time, safety fences will be erected along the Princess Street and 3rd Street sides of the building and access will be restricted to the Chestnut Street entrance only.
