Student-athlete at Ashley High School tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A student-athlete at Ashley High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with New Hanover County Schools.
The school system says that the student last attended an athletics workout on July 6 — the start of voluntary workouts for the county high schools.
”The student was following all health and safety guidelines required by NCHSAA and NHCS and did not enter Ashley High School,” NHCS states in a news release. “Any close contacts are being identified by the Public Health Department.”
