Pender Co. deputy fired after wrecking patrol vehicle in suspected DWI crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after he was charged with DWI for allegedly wrecking a sheriff’s office vehicle in Onslow County over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Horchler was operating the vehicle off-duty and traveling on Dawson Cabin Road around 1 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times, coming to rest in a private yard.
No other vehicles were involved.
Horchler was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
State troopers charged Horchler with DWI, reckless driving, and a seat belt violation.
Sheriff Alan Cutler fired Horchler after he was made aware of the crash, the sheriff’s office states.
“I am surprised and disappointed by these events and we will no tolerate this behavior by any of our deputies,” Cutler said.
