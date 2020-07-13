North Brunswick High School athletic director exposes scam by marketing company

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - In a Facebook post Monday, North Brunswick High School (NBHS) Athletics Director Randy Fennel urged businesses not to fall for a scam initiated by Sports Media Marketing.
The company, that may also go by other names, has been trying to sell ads, t-shirts and banners promoting NBHS athletics to local businesses. Marketers have even tried to use the coach’s name to generate interest.
NBHS has not given this company permission to sell any promotional material and the county attorney is now involved.
Fennel says he hopes to reach as many people as possible to prevent others from becoming victims of this false advertising scam.
Anyone interested in supporting NBHS athletics through advertising should visit the school website, locate the athletic booster club box and reach out to the booster club directly.
