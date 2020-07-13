Ninth New Hanover Co. resident dies from COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ninth New Hanover County resident has died from COVID-19, according to public health officials.
“The individual who passed away was in their 70′s and considered to be at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 because they were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions,” the county stated in a news release.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, there has been 1,612 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our neighbors to COVID-19, and offer my sympathy to their family and friends in this time of loss,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “We know how to be proactive in fighting this virus, and protecting those at risk in our community, and that’s to follow the protective measures that slow the spread. Wear a face covering and maintain six feet of distance from others when out in public, and wash your hands and high-touch surfaces well and often. Our individual actions can either put someone at risk, or save someone’s life.”
