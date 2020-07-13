Ninth New Hanover Co. resident dies from COVID-19

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our neighbors to COVID-19, and offer my sympathy to their family and friends in this time of loss,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “We know how to be proactive in fighting this virus, and protecting those at risk in our community, and that’s to follow the protective measures that slow the spread. Wear a face covering and maintain six feet of distance from others when out in public, and wash your hands and high-touch surfaces well and often. Our individual actions can either put someone at risk, or save someone’s life.”