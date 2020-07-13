National Weather Service issues red flag warning for rip currents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a rip current statement along Southeastern North Carolina beaches Monday morning.
The Oak Island Water Rescue issued a statement stating the beaches are flying red flags today, which indicate high hazards for swimmers and anyone in the ocean. In fact, the water rescue is asking visitors to consider postponing their beach trips until the hazards are reduced.
“The surf will be rougher and larger than yesterday and the rips will likely be more frequent and stronger today. Once again, we ask that you stay out of the ocean. The forecast shows a reduced rip current risk over the next few days so play it safe and postpone your beach day until then,” Oak Island Water Rescue wrote on a Facebook post.
This morning the Oak Island Water Rescue along with Oak Island Police Department and the Oak Island Fire Department responded to a reported drowning. First responders were notified there were two victims caught in a rip current.
“OIFD & OPID arrived on scene and reported that both victims were on shore but in need of medical evaluation by BC EMS. Witnesses reported that a gentleman was caught in a rip current. Another man, enjoying a day at the beach with his family, sprang into action and swam out to the victim, saving his life,” according to the Oak Island Water Rescue.
One person was transported to the hospital by Brunswick County EMS.
“We strongly discourage untrained rescuers from attempting a rip current rescue, due to the rescuer commonly becoming a victim themselves. That said, Kudos to Luke who saved a life today,” Oak Island Water Rescue wrote.
