More Hurricane Florence disaster relief funds approved by FEMA for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) this week for $1.58 million to cover expenses for damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
The total cost of managing the 31 Florence-related projects is more than $33 million; to date, the City has already received more than $18 million in reimbursement.
The cost of debris removal alone exceeded $20 million. Other recovery projects include repairs to streets, sidewalks the Riverwalk and municipal buildings, fire and emergency service facilities, storm water drainage systems and infrastructure throughout the city.
Each of these projects has been approved for reimbursement by FEMA and the remaining projects are expected to be completed during 2021.
FEMA will release the funds to the state and funds will be distributed to the City in early September.
Repair projects can be tracked here.
