Man in critical condition after Columbus County stabbing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is listed in critical condition after he was stabbed over the weekend, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say that a deputy responded to Smyrna Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. for an incident that allegedly took place on Peacock Road.
A 43-year-old man reportedly was injured during an altercation with Maximo Reyes-Rivadeneyra.
The victim was taken to Columbus Regional for treatment.
Reyes-Rivadeneyra has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.