Gov. Bill Lee signs fetal heartbeat bill making Tennessee ‘one of the most pro-life states in America’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee signed a bill Monday he said is “arguably the most conservative, pro-life piece of legislation in the country.”
The new law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Tennessee Senate passed the bill in mid-June with a vote split down party lines.
The law also requires a woman to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion and outlaws the procedure based on race and sex with exceptions for medical emergencies.
In an unannounced Facebook Live Monday morning, Lee called it an historic moment.
“Live is precious, and everything that is precious is worth protecting,” he said.
The governor thanked several members of the legislature for their work in passing the bill.
“With the signature of this bill, Tennessee is one of the most pro-life states in America,” said Lee.
Senator Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, previously called the legislation unconstitutional, citing similar attempts in Mississippi, Iowa and Kentucky that were overturned.
