First Alert Forecast: plenty of heat with a couple of important side stories

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast remains hot. Most places in the Cape Fear Region ought to reach 90+ temperatures for the fourth day in a row and afternoon heat index values will make another run to the stressful 96 to 104 range. Please continue to drink copious amounts of water and take frequent breaks, especially if your plans take you outside.
Beyond the heat, one important weather story for this Monday is the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the Cape Fear Region in a level one, or marginal, risk for severe thunderstorm zone. You already know pop-up summer afternoon storms can feature torrential rain and lightning. Today, though, one or two cells might also feature damaging wind gusts, so please stay alert.
Another important Monday weather story is a high rip current risk for all Cape Fear beaches. Our local National Weather Service partners have identified wind and swell parameters that may amplify rip currents, especially but not exclusively around the 3 p.m. low tide. So, if you are scheming a trip to the beach to take an edge off the heat, please respect this risk. And tell your friends!
Refreshingly, this second Monday of July features no notable tropical storm activity anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. Thank you for staying vigilant, though, as the statistical “peak weeks” of Atlantic Hurricane Season are still ahead!
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or take your outlook to a full ten days for whatever town you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
