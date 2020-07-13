First Alert Forecast: plenty of heat and storms in the days ahead

Your First Alert Forecast remains hot even at night. Expect temperatures to drop to the steamy and sultry upper and middle 70s tonight. with conditions improving as temperatures drop. During the days ahead, most places in the Cape Fear Region ought to reach 90+ temperatures and afternoon heat index values to the stressful 96 to 104 range. Please continue to drink copious amounts of water and take frequent breaks, especially if your plans take you outside. The risk for rip currents is high along all the Cape Fear beaches. Our local National Weather Service partners have identified wind and swell parameters that may amplify rip currents, especially but not exclusively around the 3 p.m. low tide with the risk trending lower heading through midweek So, if you are scheming a trip to the beach to take an edge off the heat, please respect this risk. And tell your friends!