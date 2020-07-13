County releases draft plan on management of $1.9 billion from NHRMC sale

“The county has worked with Commissioners, NHRMC leadership and Trustees to develop a framework for these funds that ensures stability for the county, the hospital’s employees, and our residents. This is a significant amount of money that must be invested wisely and strategically. As such, the letter of intent outlines that the assets must be managed in a way that is ‘sacred and protected for the community in perpetuity.’ The Board of Commissioners will discuss the draft investment allocations and the community foundation at its meeting today and, if Commissioners vote to move forward with a Letter of Intent with Novant Health, then this framework will become part of a definitive agreement that is negotiated and finalized in the coming months,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.