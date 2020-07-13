County releases draft plan on management of $1.9 billion from NHRMC sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has released a draft outline of how to manage the $1.9 billion in proceeds from the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The commissioners are set to vote on a Letter of Intent with Novant Health during a meeting Monday afternoon.
Note: the following is a draft outline and is subject to change. It can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
Most of the funds — $1.25 billion — will be invested in a non-profit community foundation that will be formed that “furthers the county’s strategic priorities of health and social, equity, community development, and community safety,” according to the outline.
The newly-formed foundation would be governed by an 11-member board of directors, with the Novant ownership appointing six members while the county appoints five. Elected officials will not be allowed to serve on the board.
Approximately $300 million will go to an “NHRMC Transition Stabilization Escrow”, of which $200 million would be used to bridge any gap for NHRMC employee benefits (including pensions), and $100 million would be used for wind-down costs and liability escrow.
Another $300 million will go into a reserve fund that the county can use for emergency response, debt relief, and tax and fee stabilization.
And lastly, $50 million will go to a fund that the county can use for mental and behavioral health initiatives.
“The county has worked with Commissioners, NHRMC leadership and Trustees to develop a framework for these funds that ensures stability for the county, the hospital’s employees, and our residents. This is a significant amount of money that must be invested wisely and strategically. As such, the letter of intent outlines that the assets must be managed in a way that is ‘sacred and protected for the community in perpetuity.’ The Board of Commissioners will discuss the draft investment allocations and the community foundation at its meeting today and, if Commissioners vote to move forward with a Letter of Intent with Novant Health, then this framework will become part of a definitive agreement that is negotiated and finalized in the coming months,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.
If the county commissioners approve the Letter of Intent with Novant during Monday’s meeting, then the final agreement, including the draft outline of the net proceeds, would be negotiated over the next several months and shared publicly — likely in September or October.
A public hearing will be held prior to a final vote by the NHRMC Board of Trustees and the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
