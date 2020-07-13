Commissioners vote to rename Hugh MacRae Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest parks will get a new name. New Hanover County Commissioners on Monday voted to change the name of Hugh MacRae Park.
Commissioner Jonathan Barfield made the motion to change the name of the park at the start of the commissioners’ meeting. Barfield says the name change is long overdue and suggested renaming it “Long Leaf Park.”
Commissioner Woody White said he supports the name change, but just not now, and is worried the move could create a “slippery slope.”
The commission ultimately voted 3-2 to rename the park.
The park was named after Hugh MacRae, a noted white supremacist who was deeply involved in the 1898 Wilmington massacre when an unspecified number of black people were killed by white men on a mission to take over the city.
MacRae and his wife, Rena, donated the land to the county on April 10, 1925, with the stipulation the property was for white people only. While black people started going to the park in the late 1960′s, it wasn’t until December 24, 1980, that Hugh Morton, an heir of Hugh MacRae’s, had the restrictions officially released.
Hugh MacRae III, the great-grandson of MacRae, said earlier in the month that he was open to a conversation about changing the name and even met with Sonya Patrick and Beth Kline-Markesino who started a petition to rename the park. He could not be reached for comment Monday following the commissioners’ decision.
The vote to change the name is just the first step. Commissioners have to decide now on how to select a new name and when.
