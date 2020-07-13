CFPUA issues boil water advisory for approximately 600 customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 600 customers of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) are under a precautionary boil water advisory Monday morning.
“CFPUA has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, for the following addresses: 7770, 7755 and 7775 Market St.; 729 to 778 Scorpion Dr.; all of Cosgrove Court; all of Halo Court; 401 to 418 High Green Dr.; and 175 Amaryllis Dr,” according to the utility provider.
The advisory is due to stormwater work along with a road-widening project taking place in the area which is being conducted by a private contractor.
“Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water,” according to CFPUA. “Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”
