Wilmington police investigate Saturday night homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead at the scene of a car crash Saturday night.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ann Street in reference to someone being shot. When they arrived, they found a white Chevy Blazer had hit a utility pole. They also found the victim who had been shot lying on the ground near the vehicle.
Wilmington police were able to determine that the actual shooting happened in the 200 block of Gores Row while the victim was driving the car and then crashed into the pole.
The 44-year-old victim was taken to NHRMC and pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609.
