UNCW’s Robbins Wins 106th Carolinas Amateur Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - UNCW rising red-shirt freshman Lansdon Robbins drained a short putt on the final hole to win the 106th Carolinas Amateur Championship by a stroke on Sunday at the Cape Fear Country Club.
Robbins (65-71-68-67=271) finished the four-round tournament at 17-under-par, edging Peter Fountain (66-68-68-70=272) and Walker Jones (67-70-66-69=272). He recorded five birdies in the final round, including three on the back nine.
Robbins, who finished with 18 birdies and an eagle over the course of the tournament, opened the final round in third place, but rallied for his second win of the summer. He won the Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate last month at the Barefoot Resorts Dye Course.
UNCW teammates Drew Hackett and Austin Bonfiglio tied for 15th overall at five-under-par.
