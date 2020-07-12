New Hanover County set to declare racism a public health crisis

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider approving a resolution Monday that would declare racism a public health crisis in the area.
The resolution is similar in wording to one recently approved in Mecklenburg County.
The proposed resolution concludes with the following paragraph:
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners believes that Racism has formed the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire County and should be treated with urgency. This resolution calls upon legislators, health officials, and others in our community to research and analyze data, and make meaningful changes to dismantle systemic Racism. New Hanover County will seek to promote Racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize Racism as a public health crisis and take action.
The Chair of the Board of Commissioners Julia Olson-Boseman asked for the resolution to be considered by the board at large. It is on the Consent Agenda for Monday afternoon’s meeting. The consent agenda is typically approved as a whole without discussion. Any commissioner can ask for an item to be moved though for further discussion.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.