2,200 gallons of untreated wastewater lost in sanitary sewer overflow in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said their crews were able to stop a sanitary sewer overflow Sunday morning in a little under an hour at the intersection of Lennon Drive and Penny Lane.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The utility was told of an overflowing manhole spilling into a storm drain. The crew recovered as much of the spilled wastewater as possible, stopping the leak around 11:41 a.m. In all, about 1,400 gallons of untreated wastewater were recovered and roughly 2,200 gallons of wastewater were lost.
CFPUA is still looking for a cause for Sunday’s incident. The Environmental Services Division is determining whether water quality sampling can be done in that area as well. Crews disinfected the ground in the area.
